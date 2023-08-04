Lil' Mo, Da Brat & more to appear on new BET show 'BET Her Live!'

In celebration of hip-hop's 50th anniversary, BET Her announced a new interview and performance show, BET Her Live!

Hosted by legendary rapper Yo-Yo, the four-episode series spotlights four women in hip-hop as they share their career stories through conversation and song.

The premiere 30-minute episode features singer Lil' Mo, who'll discuss balancing her career and raising her five children. Da Brat's episode will explore her fertility challenges, leading up to the birth of her son. The third episode features '90s R&B group 702, with the final episode on MC Lyte and her pivot from hip-hop pioneer to media mogul.

BET Her Live! kicks off Friday, August 4, at 9 p.m. ET on BET Her.

