Lil Duval to drop new music video directed by Da Baby

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

By Jamia Pugh

Da Baby is flexing his directing chops as the man behind the camera for Lil Duval's new music video.

Da Baby took to Instagram with a short video teaser of Duval's latest song, "Squeeze," announcing that the official visual will be out August 15.

"Don't y'all wanna stop the violence," Lil Duval says in the clip, as he hosts an anti-violence rally.

He took part in announcing the video on social media, encouraging fans to "hurry up and like, share and comment before the algorithm" catches on.

Da Baby, who's known for incorporating satire in his own music videos, has directed for other artists, including Moneybagg Yo's "F My BM" in July.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirHOT 105! - Today's R&B and Old School Logo
    View All
    1-888-550-9105
    HOT News

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hot105.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!