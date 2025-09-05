Let it bro, let it bro, let it bro: Watch the first teaser for 'A Very Jonas Christmas Movie'

The first teaser for A Very Jonas Christmas Movie has arrived.

The holiday film, which will debut on Disney+ Nov. 14, finds the Jonas Brothers — Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas — attempting to travel from London to New York to spend Christmas with their families, and encountering unexpected obstacles along the way.

In the teaser, we see the brothers taking planes, trains and automobiles to get home, only to end up in a forest being menaced by a pack of wolves. "I'm sorry we never got to hear you sing, Kevin!" yells a terrified Joe. "I'm sure your voice is pretty OK!" "Thank you!" replies an equally terrified Kevin.

Notably, the movie was shot before Joe and Nick — and their fans — finally did hear Kevin sing. He debuted his first-ever solo song at a show in Boston in August.

In addition to the group, the cast of the film includes Randall Park, Laverne Cox, KJ Apa, Andrea Martin, Billie Lourd, Jesse Tyler Ferguson as Santa and Kenny G as himself. At least that explains why, back in February, Jonas Brothers posted a video of themselves watching Kenny G playing in their trailer.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.