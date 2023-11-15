Leslie Odom Jr. releases 'When a Crooner Dies' new single, "Loved"

Leslie Odom Jr. has unveiled his latest new single, "Loved," ahead of his on-the-way album, When a Crooner Dies.

"Loved" follows his most recent release, "Holding on to Us," and "Show Me," which are expected to be on the singer's collection of 10 original tracks.

In describing "Loved," Odom says, "The song's kinda like a mediation on inheritance and family lineage. A love…passed down like fine china or good land from one generation to the next."

Marking his first album of freshly penned music since 2019, When a Crooner Dies was written and recorded over the course of the last few years and serves as his "most personal body of music to date."

"On we go," Odom wrote in his Instagram announcement. "There's a lot I could say. But I hope you can hear it all in the music."

When a Crooner Dies will be available for streaming Friday, November 17.

