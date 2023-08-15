Lauren London remembers Nipsey Hussle on his 38th birthday

Lauren London paid tribute to late rapper Nipsey Hussle on what would've been his 38th birthday.

"Honoring the day you blessed the Earth with your presence. Forever more," she wrote on Instagram August 15, alongside a photo of the rapper.

London and Nipsey dated for six years before he was shot and killed outside of his Marathon Clothing store in LA on March 31, 2019.

Over the course of the last four years, London has taken to social media multiple times with sentimental posts in honor of her partner.

On the fourth anniversary of his death in March, the actress penned an emotional tribute to Nipsey, writing, "I hold my breath all of March knowing I have to face the memory of the day you transitioned."

"Holding on to ancient wisdom but the pain is the pain and nothing was ever the same," she said, adding, "Eternal Being Ermias Asghedom I Love You."

On what would've been his 37th birthday last year, Nipsey was posthumously honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

"I think I speak for the entire city of L.A. when I say that we've always known that Hussle was destined for greatness," London said at the dedication ceremony. "Nip would've been honored by this moment."

In February, Eric Holder was sentenced to 60 years to life for the murder of Nipsey, who was 33 when he died as a result of the shooting.

