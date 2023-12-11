Latto reveals annual birthday party theme, 2 Chainz involved in car accident in Miami and more

"H*es Up Pimps Down" is the theme for Latto's annual birthday bash. She revealed the theme by way of a fully-produced visual featuring a voiceover by the party's host, Flavor Flav. "Everybody grab your mink coats and gather 'round, 'cus on December 22, player's ball is taking over the town," Flav is heard saying. Past party themes include Wild Wild West, Area 24 and Roaring '20s. The rapper will celebrate her 25th birthday on December 22.

LeBron James joined his son Bronny for his first game back on the court after suffering cardiac arrest while playing basketball over the summer. After joining his son in Los Angeles for his USC debut Sunday, LeBron penned a heartfelt message shared via Instagram. "Can't even tell y'all how EMOTIONAL today was for me!" he wrote. "You've already won the ultimate goal/championship and that's LIFE!" LeBron also celebrated the end of his first In-Season NBA tournament, where he and the Los Angeles Lakers took him the winning trophy.

2 Chainz was rushed to the hospital Saturday morning after being involved in a car accident in Miami. According to Billboard, the rapper shared video of himself being loaded onto an ambulance stretcher. TMZ says he suffered neck injuries but was in stable condition in the hospital.

