Lady London is BET's Amplified Artist for January

Carol Lee Rose/WireImage

By Jamia Pugh

BET has announced the Amplified Artist — an up-and-coming music star — for the month of January: Lady London.

The network recognizes the Bronx, New York, native as one of the "best storytellers in the music industry today," citing her viral freestyles and the millions of views on her songs, including the most recent, "Yea Yea" with Dreezy.

In October, London made her BET Awards debut with a well-received performance during a cypher at the BET Hip Hop Awards.

She released he first LP with Def Jam, S.O.U.L., in November, a horoscope-themed album that includes features from TinkCapella Grey and Omeretta the Great.

As an BET Amplified Artist, London will receive BET Music's support across BET campaigns and platforms, including the network's sister stations as well as BET socials and the official YouTube page.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirHOT 105! - Today's R&B and Old School Logo
    View All
    1-888-550-9105
    HOT News

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hot105.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!