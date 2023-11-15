Kirk Franklin joins in on holiday music with new single, "Joy to the World"

Just in time for the holidays, beloved gospel singer Kirk Franklin adds his flare to a festive classic, "Joy to the World."

Released exclusively on Spotify and recorded at the Spotify studio in Los Angeles, the new single is described as an uplifting song to bring encouragement and joy.

Franklin's "Joy to the World" follows his latest studio album Father's Day, which he produced during the life-changing event of meeting his birth father after more than 50 years.

He told ABC Audio that it was "pretty traumatic" recording the 10-track project amid the unexpected news.

"It was so out of body that it really felt like that I was watching someone else have to experience something," he said.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.