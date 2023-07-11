King Von posthumous album 'Grandson' to feature Lil Durk, G Herbo, Polo G and more

By Jamia Pugh

King Von's music lives on.

The Chicago rapper's estate will release Grandson, Von's posthumous album featuring a list of top rappers like G HerboPolo GTee Grizzley42 Dugg and fellow Chicago rapper Lil Durk.

The feature artists and track list for Grandson was revealed on social media and via Spotify billboards plastered across New York, including in Times Square.

Von's forthcoming album will be the second posthumous project from the rapper following the 2022 release of What It Means to Be KingWhat It Means to Be King earned the number two spot on the Billboard 200 chart and included collaborators 21 SavageMoneybagg YoDreezy, Lil Durk and more.

Grandson's lead singles "Robberies" and "Heartless" were dropped off recently, ahead of the album's release date of Friday, July 14.

Grandson is available for presave on major platforms.

