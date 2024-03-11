Kim & Kanye’s daughter North West says she’s working on debut album

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

By Jill Lances
Looks like North West is ready to be known as more than just Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s daughter.

Billboard reports that during Ye and Ty Dolla $ign's Vultures listening party in Phoenix Sunday, March 10, North opened up to the crowd about her upcoming project: an album.

Taking the stage with her dad, North told the audience, "And I've been working on an album. And it's called Elementary School Dropout," the name being a reference to her dad's 2004 album, College Dropout.

So far, there's been no official announcement about North's album and its release date. She already has one hit song under her belt since she appears on the Vultures track "Talking," which debuted at #30 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

As for North's dad, he and Ty Dolla $ign are continuing their Vultures listening parties. Another one is scheduled for Tuesday, March 12, at the Chase Center in San Francisco.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirHOT 105! - Today's R&B and Old School Logo
    View All
    1-888-550-9105
    HOT News

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hot105.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!