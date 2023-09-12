Killer Mike teases "Album of the Year" vinyl deluxe edition of 'Michael'

For fans looking to get more Killer Mike new music, it's on the way.

After releasing his "Album of the Year" sixth studio album Michael this past June, the Atlanta rapper is readying the deluxe version.

He took to Instagram with a short video to show off the vinyl copy dropping Friday, September 15, that'll include three brand new songs.

"My grandpa always told me 'if you can't hold it, you don't own it,'" Mike said holding up the special record featuring cover art of himself when he was younger.

"The Album of the Year is getting better," Mike captioned the post. "The deluxe edition of MICHAEL drops this Friday with 3 new songs on the vinyl and another extra song on digital. (If you already bought or pre ordered physical copy of MICHAEL you have the DELUXE Edition coming your way)."

The rapper announced his titular project on Instagram in June by sharing a snippet of "Scientist & Engineers," one of the collection's 14 tracks featuring Andre 3000, Future and Eryn Allen Kane. He also shared the long list of album collaborators like 2 Chainz, CeeLo Green, Jagged Edge and more.

"After two and a half years of hard work and continued effort until this [gem emoji] was perfectly polished, I am proud to present MICHAEL - a generational statement," he wrote. "I am grateful for all that I have been blessed to see. Thank you God."

