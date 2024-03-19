Killer Mike to perform new arrangements of 'Michael' ﻿with help from National Symphony Orchestra

Scott Kowalchyk/CBS

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Killer Mike is the next artist to collaborate with the National Symphony Orchestra. He and The Mighty Midnight Revival will take the stage at Kennedy Center Concert Hall on May 21 to perform new arrangements from his Grammy-winning album, Michael, led by principal New York Pops conductor Steven Reineke.

Killer Mike joins a list of artists from different genres who have teamed up with the National Symphony Orchestra, including NasKendrick LamarPharrell and Maxwell, who sold out four consecutive nights at the Kennedy Center Concert Hall. Mike's performance will be the orchestra's first self-produced concert with a rapper since Common took the stage in 2017.

Tickets are currently on sale at the Kennedy Center box office and online at kennedy-center.org, with phone options available, as well.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirHOT 105! - Today's R&B and Old School Logo
    View All
    1-888-550-9105
    HOT News

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hot105.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!