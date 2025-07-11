Kid Cudi's a married man, tied the knot with Lola Abecassis Sartoremet

Photo by Marc Piasecki/WireImage
By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Kid Cudi may be Free in certain aspects of his life, but he's locked into love with new wife Lola Abecassis Sartoremet.

The two tied the knot during a ceremony on June 28 at Cap Estel in Èze in the South of France.

"It was bliss," Lola, head designer at ERL, tells Vogue. "A moment out of time where the world stopped, and it was just the two of us. We forgot everything around us. It was just us and our love, and it was the purest moment."

During the ceremony the couple exchanged bands created by jeweler Ben Baller. Afterward, their guests enjoyed a performance from Badbadnotgood, who performed at Virgil Abloh's first show for Louis Vuitton, where the couple met, according to Vogue.

Cudi flexed his musical talents during the wedding's after-party, performing two songs for Lola from his upcoming album, Free, set to arrive on Aug. 22.

Cudi and Lola met in 2018. He proposed on Dec. 28, 2023, at a temple in Kyoto.

"Everyone [we know who had] already gotten married told us it would go fast. We didn't know it would go this quickly [though]. We're on cloud nine in our little bubble of love," Lola tells Vogue. "It's so overwhelming to receive so much love in such a short amount of time. You want this feeling to never end. It was really the most perfect, flawless, peaceful day, and we want to do it all over again. Looking back, I wouldn't change a thing."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirHOT 105! - Today's R&B and Old School Logo
    View All
    1-888-550-9105

    HOT News

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hot105.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!