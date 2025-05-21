Kid Cudi will not testify Wednesday at Sean Combs' sex trafficking trial, special agent resumes testimony

This story may contain accounts and descriptions of actual or alleged events that some readers may find disturbing.

Kid Cudi will not testify at Sean Combs' sex trafficking and racketeering trial Wednesday as federal prosecutors previously indicated. Prosecutors said they sent a note to Judge Arun Subramanian at 10:45 p.m. Tuesday to inform him. The note was not included on the court docket.

Homeland Security Investigations Special Agent Gerard Gannon resumed his testimony, showing the court pictures of a Gucci bag allegedly seized from Combs that contained plastic bags that themselves contained different drugs, including MDMA. Orange tablets featuring the Tesla logo tested positive for MDMA, prosecutors said.

Gannon also showed the jury a .45 caliber handgun after testifying that the gun was found in a red suitcase that was in the guesthouse on Combs’ Miami Beach property.

The jury also was shown photos of the ammunition that Gannon testified was loaded into the handgun at the time it was found.

Additionally, the jury was presented with photos of other items that Gannon testified were seized from Combs' Miami Beach home during the March 2024 search. The items included various illicit drugs allegedly discovered inside of a wooden box, featuring a gold “Puffy” label, that was on a bathroom countertop. Puffy is one of Combs' several nicknames.

The jury also was shown two boxes that Gannon testified were discovered in a second-floor closet on the property that contained bottles of baby oil, personal lubricant, and a green-and-yellow rubber duck.

The indictment against Combs described these items as “various freak-off supplies,” referring to the name of the alleged sexual encounters that have been a prominent focus of testimony so far.

On cross-examination, Gannon testified that federal agents searching Combs' Miami Beach property encountered six individuals there during the search, including a music producer and caretakers. Each was placed in handcuffs until the agents established who they were, Gannon told the court.

After Gannon showed the jury AR-15-style rifles with defaced serial numbers seized from the home, about which he previously testified, defense attorney Teny Geragos told the court that there are other methods law enforcement officials can use to trace firearms to individuals, including fingerprints and DNA testing. Neither Geragos nor Gannon mentioned during testimony whether it is illegal to possess a firearm with an obliterated or altered serial number.

The defense also introduced an exhibit under seal, described as a photograph depicting Combs and others. Gannon testified that he recognized the photo but he was not questioned about it.

Dr. Dawn Hughes, a psychologist, was the next witness to take the stand after Gannon.

Tune in to Bad Rap: The Case Against Diddy twice weekly for real-time updates on the trial.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.