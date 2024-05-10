Kid Cudi shares update post-foot surgery

Kid Cudi has given fans an update on his foot injury.



The rapper took to social media and shared a post-surgery photo as well as X-rays of the result.



"Got my boot! The road to recovery has begun," he wrote. "Heres some xrays after the surgery, I wanted yall to see how real this s*** was. Im a cyborg now."



The X-rays show the heel of his foot reinforced with multiple screws. The injury was bad enough that Cudi had to cancel his INSANO world tour. He broke his calcaneus, the heel bone, jumping off the stage at Coachella in April.



"Guys, so, I have a broken calcaneus," he wrote at the time. "I'm headed to surgery now and there's gonna be a long recovery time … The injury is much more serious than I thought."

