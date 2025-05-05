Key Glock reveals he and Young Dolph came up with idea for 'Glockaveli' in 2020

Key Glock's hiatus is over: He's returned with his new album, Glockaveli, a tribute to 2Pac's The Don Killuminati: The 7 Day Theory, released under the Makaveli moniker. Glock tells Billboard he was introduced to Pac and his music when he was about 8 years old and came up with the concept of the album about five years ago.

"This was something me and [Young] Dolph planned in 2020, because I been got that chain made, but it was supposed to come out after Yellow Tape," he shared. "You know, stuff happened, so it just wasn't on my mind at the time. I took a little break last year away from music, just away from the world — I was like, 'This is the perfect time to do Glockaveli.' Cause that's what Makaveli was. Rebranding, rebirth."

Although he's faced criticism from people he calls "super Christians" who have "come out the woodwork" to criticize the title "for religious reasons more than 2Pac," Glock says he wants people to go into the album remembering not to "judge it by its cover."

Glockaveli features 18 songs, with Key Glock keeping his word on not featuring artists on any of his albums.

