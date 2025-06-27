Kendrick Lamar and SZA's Grand National Tour is 'Billboard''s highest-grossing co-billed tour

Kendrick Lamar and SZA's Grand National Tour is far from over, but it's already become the highest-grossing co-billed tour in Billboard's Boxscore history. Billboard reports the two grossed $256.4 million, beating Beyoncé and Jay-Z's On the Run II Tour by 1%. The tour also leads Billboard's list for the 40 biggest co-billed tours of all time and has earned Lamar the title of rapper with the biggest stadium tour.

The Grand National Tour is now the biggest tour careerwise for Lamar and SZA, making $11.1 million each night; Lamar's Big Steppers Tour grossed $1.6 million per show, while SZA's SOS Tour averaged $1.8 million per show. The biggest gross and attendance on the Grand National Tour so far was during its stop in LA. They made $40.4 million from 147,000 tickets.

The Grand National Tour continues July 2, kicking off the trek's European leg. A Latin American leg without SZA will then follow, making stops in Mexico, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina and Chile. Ticket sale information can be found at grandnationaltour.com.

