Kendrick Lamar and SZA maintain #1 spot on 'Billboard' Hot 100 with 'Luther'

Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images
By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Kendrick Lamar and SZA are not letting up, as they maintain their #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with "Luther." It's the song's seventh consecutive week on the chart, continuing to be their longest career Hot 100.

"Luther" has the longest Hot 100 run a rap song since 24kGoldn's "Mood" featuring iann dior topped the chart for eight weeks in 2020-21.

The song also leads the Radio Songs chart, becoming Lamar's third #1 but first in a lead role; it's also SZA's second. It's on its sixth week atop Streaming Songs and its 15th at #1 on both the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs and Hot Rap Songs charts.

Also on the Hot 100 is Drake's "Nokia," jumping from #7 to #3 with 21.5 million streams, 15.4 million in airplay audience and 6,000 units sold.

