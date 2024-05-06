Kendrick Lamar drops another diss track, Drake responds

After dropping the brutal Drake diss track "Meet the Grahams" on Friday, May 3, Kendrick Lamar wasn't done with Drizzy.



He released yet another track over the weekend, called "Not Like Us," where he makes the explosive claims that Drake and his team are pedophiles.



"Say, Drake, I hear you like 'em young / You better not ever go to cell block one/ To any b**** that talk to him and they in love / Just make sure you hide your lil' sister from him," Kendrick raps.



Drake responded with "The Heart Part 6," a reference to K.Dot's "The Heart" series.



"The Heart Part 6 out now... And we know you're dropping 6 mins after so instead of posting my address you have a lot to address," Drake wrote on X, formerly Twitter.



On the track, Drizzy claims his camp purposely fed Kendrick fake information and he took the bait. "We plotted for a week and then we fed you the information / A daughter that's 11 years old, I bet he takes it," he raps, referencing Kendrick's claims on "Meet the Grahams" that Drake had a secret daughter.



He also denies that he's ever been with anyone underage: "I never been with no one underage but now / I understand why this the angle that you really mess with / Just for clarity, I feel disgusted I'm too respected."

(Videos contain uncensored profanity.)

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.