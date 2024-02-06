Kelvin Harrison Jr. to receive Rising Star Award at 2024 ABFF Honors

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Kelvin Harrison Jr., who portrays Martin Luther King Jr. on National Geographic's Genius: MLK/X, will be honored at the sixth American Black Film Festival Honors. He's set to receive the 2024 Rising Star Award — an acknowledgement of his "recent success and future promise in the film and television industry."

Harrison joins Garrett Morris, Taraji P. HensonJeffrey Wright and Mara Brock Akil, who will also be celebrated at this year's event.

"It is amazing to see ABFF honorees, past and present, thrive in the industry; and as we move towards tomorrow, we want to spotlight the next generation of luminaries. We are thrilled to celebrate Kelvin Harrison Jr. as our Rising Star honoree alongside Garrett, Taraji, Jeffrey, and Mara," said NICE CROWD CEO Jeff Friday and President Nicole Friday.

Per a press release, the 2024 ABFF Honors — which "pays tribute to Black artists who have made significant contributions to American entertainment" and "those who champion diversity and inclusion in Hollywood" — take place Sunday, March 3, at the SLS Hotel in Beverly Hills, with comedian Tommy Davidson taking on hosting duties.

The ABFF Fan Favorite Movie of the Year will also be revealed at the event. The nominees are A Thousand and OneAmerican FictionOriginThe Color PurpleThey Cloned Tyrone and The Equalizer 3.

