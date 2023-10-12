Keke Wyatt's 11 kids are ready to steal the show in new reality series 'Keke Wyatt's World'

When Keke Wyatt makes her reality TV debut with Keke Wyatt's World on October 12, she'll offer fans an in-depth look at her busy life.

The new WE tv series will dive into Wyatt's demanding singing career, and her roles as wife, daughter and friend. The six one-hour episodes will most notably follow her all-important job as a mother to 11 children.

She told ABC Audio ahead of the premiere that although she never cared to display her personal life, her kids are ready for the spotlight.

"Once you see it," she said, "[you'll realize] they are made for TV."

Wyatt said she noticed during filming how comfortable her children were in front of the camera.

"Most kids are like looking at the cameras and they're like, 'Oh, what's all these people doing here?'" Her children, on the other hand, "are like, 'Where's the camera crew today, Mommy?"

Their readiness for the small screen doesn't surprise the 41-year-old star, given the immense amount of talent they each have.

If she had to pinpoint who out of the bunch will follow in her music-making footsteps, it'd probably come down to her sons Wyatt Michael and Keyver.

But it's her young boy Ke'Riah who's got the famous Wyatt vocals.

"He's probably going to be my best singer because he's doing things now that I did as a little tater tot," Wyatt said. "He's probably going to be the next Keke, vocally."

Fans may get a glimpse of her kids' talents but they'll definitely have a closer look at Wyatt's illustrious singing abilities by tuning in to Keke Wyatt's World, premiering on WE tv Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET, with new episodes available on ALLBLK every Monday.

