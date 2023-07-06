Keke Palmer's boyfriend Darius Jackson defends shading her outfit choice, "I have standards"

ABC/Lou Rocco

By Danielle Long

Hold onto your fashionable hats, folks, because Keke Palmer's recent outfit choice has become the talk of the town.

Keke's boyfriend, Darius Jackson, found himself in the spotlight after criticizing the new mom for her choice of attire during a girls night out in Las Vegas. Responding to a video of the Nope star -- who wore a cheeky bodysuit underneath a sheer polka dot dress -- singing along with Usher during his July 4 concert, Jackson wrote, "It's the outfit tho.. you a mom."

After facing backlash for his comment, Jackson, who welcomed son Leodis Andrellton Jackson with Keke four months ago, held his ground, adding in a later tweet, "We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn't want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is."

"This is my family & my representation. I have standards & morals to what I believe," he continued. "I rest my case."

While Keke hasn't publicly addressed the comments, she did post a carousel of photos of the look on Instagram as she raved about Usher's performance.

"I wish I had taken more pictures but we were running late! I am telling y'all right now, if you haven't seen @usher YOU MUST GO!! HE WAS SO FABULOUS!!" she captioned the snapshots. "Giving theater, Atlanta downnn, tips and tricks and just absolutely iconic. I was truly inspired as a performer. I whooped some a** in spades too! Where is that pic of us all together with the King himself??"

