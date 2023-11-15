Keke Palmer tapped as BET Soul Train Awards host + performer; Coco Jones, SWV to take the stage

By Jamia Pugh

BET has announced multitalented entertainer Keke Palmer as the host of the Soul Train Awards 2023.

Keke's hosting duties serve as a return of sorts for the Nope star. BET gave her her first talk show in 2014, making her the youngest talk show host in television.

Of choosing Keke as this year's host, BET executive Connie Orlando said, "Keke Palmer is a globally recognized multihyphenate talent who embodies confidence and positivity and is one of the most engaging and lovable personalities working in entertainment today. We can't wait to have her host the Soul Train Awards house party."

Keke is also slated to perform during the awards ceremony. Also set to take the stage: Coco JonesSWVMuni LongBJ The Chicago KidDanté Bowe and more.

In previously announced Soul Train Awards news, Summer WalkerSZA and Usher lead in nominations with nine nods, followed by 21 Savage, who earned eight nods. Coco and Victoria Monét each earned six.

The Soul Train Awards 2023, which recognize the best in soul, R&B and hip-hop from established industry legends and the next generation of promising artists, airs Sunday, November 26, at 8 p.m ET on BET and BET Her.

