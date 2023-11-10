Keke Palmer seeking restraining order against ex Darius Jackson, claiming physical, emotional abuse

Nope star Keke Palmer has filed legal documents with Los Angeles' Superior Court to obtain a restraining order against Darius Jackson, the father of their 8-month-old son, Leodis Andrellton Jackson.

According to the paperwork obtained by ABC News, Keke claims she endured "many instances of physical violence" at the hands of her 29-year-old former boyfriend; she accuses him of "hitting [her] in front of [their] son," "spewing profanities about [her] to [their] son" and "threatening to kill himself with a gun if [she] left him."

The documents also allege harassment and "other physical and emotional abuse" by Jackson, and accuse him of destroying Keke's personal property.

Palmer also provided security footage from earlier this month of an incident on November 5; the couple broke up in October after two years together. "Darius trespassed into my home without my knowledge or consent, threatened me, then physically attacked me - lunging for my neck, striking me, throwing me over the couch, and stealing my phone when I told him I was going to call the police," Keke documented.

The documents also show Palmer is seeking sole custody of and protection for their son.

Keke's relationship made headlines back in July when Jackson used social media to shame an outfit she wore to an Usher concert in Las Vegas. "It's the outfit tho..you a mom," he said in a now-deleted post.

He faced backlash for the comment, but doubled down, citing his "standards."

The order, perhaps not coincidentally, also asks "that Darius be specifically restrained from harassing me by publicly commenting about me, my family, and/or our son online."

Jackson has not yet responded to the claims.

