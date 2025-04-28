Kehlani reacts to nixed Cornell performance

Kehlani has addressed her canceled performance at Cornell University's Slope Day, taking time to deny allegations that she is antisemitic.

"I'm being asked to clarify and make a statement yet again," she began, mentioning she was in the room with Jewish and Palestinian people in her circle. "I'm not antisemitic or anti-Jew. I'm anti-genocide, anti-actions of the Israeli government, anti-extermination of entire people, anti-bombing of innocent children, men, and women. That's what I'm anti."

“The very first live I did at the beginning of this genocide was with a really beautiful Jewish organization called Jewish [Voice] for Peace and I still continue to learn from and work alongside really impactful Jewish organizers against this genocide,” Kehlani added, noting she's not bothered by Cornell nixing her show. “I want to be very clear that I do believe that God has plans for me, and that’s not going to stop nothing I’ve got going on."

She mentioned in the post's caption that Cornell was just one of the cancellations she has experienced over the past year and continues to deal with since sharing her support of Palestine.

“If you want to cancel me from opportunity, stand on it being because of your zionism. don’t make it anti-jew," Kehlani writes. "this a played out game. all this because we want people to stop dying. i hope this helps. i’m over written statements and notes app lets be real."

Kehlani had been scheduled to perform at Cornell University's end-of-semester Slope Day event but was removed from the lineup following concerns with her public support of Palestine.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.