Kehlani, Kali Uchis to be honored at 2025 ASCAP Women Behind the Music event

Kehlani performs onstage during ONE Musicfest 2025 at Piedmont Park on October 25, 2025, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/WireImage)
By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Kehlani and Kali Uchis will be honored at the 17th annual ASCAP Women Behind the Music. They will be recognized alongside rising star EJAE and will join past honorees including Coco Jones, Kandi Burruss, Kelly RowlandVictoria Monét, Salt-N-Pepa, Summer Walker and Jazmine Sullivan.

"Every year, ASCAP looks forward to spotlighting some of music's most extraordinary women by honoring them for their achievements at our Women Behind the Music event," Nicole George-Middleton, executive vice president and head of creative membership at ASCAP said, according to Billboard.

She continued, "This year we are thrilled to recognize three women who are pushing boundaries and capturing the world’s attention across different genres. Their creative success has propelled them to the top of the charts and is set to inspire the next generation of women in music.”

Kehlani, Kali and EJAE are set to receive their flowers at the ceremony on Nov. 12 in Los Angeles.

