Kehlani breaks silence on cult allegations

Kehlani has broken her silence on allegations mentioned in a paternity petition filed by the father of their 5-year-old daughter, Adeya. The singer issued a statement Tuesday, in which she denied that she was putting her daughter in danger.

"What has been published in the media over the past 24 hours is incredibly hurtful, inaccurate, inappropriate, and simply untrue," Kehlani wrote on her Instagram Story. "I wanted to take the time to ensure that I responded to these accusations from a calm and considered spacer rather than a reactive one."

"I strongly deny any claims that I have put my child in harm's way or left my child alone with anyone deemed dangerous or unsafe," the singer continued, also denying allegations made against her former religious community.

Kehlani adds that they made sure Adeya "remains protected and safe at all times," as the 5-year-old and the "commitment to motherhood have always been sole driving forces in this life."

The singer then announced they're "taking space for my own personal well-being and, most importantly, for the well-being of my child" as they allow the legal process to take place. "Thank you for your support and for respecting our privacy," Kehlani wrote, noting they will not be commenting on the matter any further.

As previously reported, Javaughn Young-White filed a paternity petition, claiming Kehlani's involved in a cult that controls her behavior and upbringing of Adeya. He claimed that the cult leader had a vision he was a danger to Adeya and convinced Kehlani to ban him from seeing his child, noting the 5-year-old instead spends time with members of the cult.

Young-White has since clarified in a statement that he never said the cult was a sex cult.

