Keenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell reunite for ﻿﻿"new adventures" in first ﻿'Good Burger 2' ﻿teaser

"The new adventures of Ed and Dex starts now!" Kel Mitchell says to Keenan Thompson in the first-look teaser of the long-awaited Good Burger sequel, Good Burger 2.

After more than 25 years since Paramount released the original, the dynamic duo reunites in the present day at the fictional "fast-food restaurant Good Burger with a hilarious new group of employees," according to a press release.

The movie will follow Dexter Reed (Thompson) and original cashier, Ed (Mitchell), as they take on their old jobs at the restaurant. "Dexter Reed is down on his luck after another one of his inventions fails" and "devises a plan to get back on his feet but unfortunately puts the fate of Good Burger at risk once again."

Good Burger is based on the sketch first aired in the '90s sketch comedy show All That. The feature film released in 1994, and in 2019, Mitchell reprised his role as Ed in the All That revival series.

"Ed is one of those timeless characters that has brought so much joy and laughter to fans, and it's such a beautiful blessing to still be doing it after all these years," Mitchell said of the upcoming film.

"I can't believe it's been a little over 25 years since great customer service was born at Good Burger!" Thompson said. "[I] love performing with my brother Kel and can't wait to show the fans what these characters have been up to since we last saw them."

While no specific release date has yet been revealed for Good Burger 2, Paramount+ announced it will be out for streaming sometime this Fall.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.