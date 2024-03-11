Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign top Hot 100 with "Carnival"

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic; Rich Fury/VF20/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

By Andrea Tuccillo

Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign have hit number one on the Billboard Hot 100 with their song "Carnival," featuring Rich the Kid and Playboi Carti.

According to Billboard, the song marks the fifth Hot 100 chart-topper by Kanye — who goes by Ye — and the second for Ty. It's the first for both Rich the Kid and Playboi Carti.

Ye also becomes the first rapper to have ever topped the Hot 100 in three decades: the 2000s, 2010s and 2020s.

Elsewhere on the Hot 100 top 10, Jack Harlow's "Lovin' On Me" comes in at number three, Beyonce's "Texas Hold 'Em" is at number five, SZA's "Snooze" is at number eight and Doja Cat's "Agora Hills" is at number nine.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirHOT 105! - Today's R&B and Old School Logo
    View All
    1-888-550-9105
    HOT News

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hot105.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!