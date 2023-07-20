Kaliii releases her latest single, "K Toven"

Atlantic Records

By Jamia Pugh

Fresh off the success of her viral hit, "Area Codes," rising rap star Kaliii drops off her latest single, "K Toven."

The new track puts a unique spin on Beethoven's "Fur Elise" with its infusion of classic elements and the popular Jersey club sound.

The accompanying music video sees Kaliii rapping alongside a Black woman pianist, riding passenger in a green Lamborghini and in front of a hype group of Jersey club dancers.

"K Toven" follows a month of commendable achievements by the up-and-coming rapper, who earned the top spot on Billboard's Emerging Artist chart, was named Billboard's Rookie of the Month and made her BET Awards debut with a performance on the Amplified Stage.

"K Toven" is available on Kaliii's official YouTube page and major streaming platforms.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirHOT 105! - Today's R&B and Old School Logo
    View All
    1-888-550-9105
    HOT News

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hot105.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!