K. Michelle readies her upcoming album 'I'm the Problem' with video teaser

K. Michelle is gearing up for the release of her final R&B album, I'm the Problem.

She shared a short video trailer to Instagram on Wednesday, two days before the project's expected drop on September 22.

While hitting stages with her I'm the Problem tour earlier this year, the Memphis native dropped off singles "Scooch," "You" and "Wherever the D May Land."

With the close of her R&B career comes the continuation of K. Michelle's country music journey.

When she dropped I'm the Problem's bonus track, "Tennessee," she alerted fans that she'll release her upcoming unnamed country EP on November 22.

"INTRODUCING 'Puddin' The Journey ... I wanted to give y'all just a little taste of Kountry," she wrote on Instagram.

