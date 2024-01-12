K Camp delivers new album, ﻿'Float 2 London'

K Camp stayed true to his promise of dropping new music with the release of his latest album, Float 2 London.

The 18-track project, complete with features from Fredo Bang, Seddy Hendrinx, Vory and more, is the first independent album from the rapper, who was previously signed to Interscope Records.

"Tonight I drop my first album as an independent artist," K Camp wrote on Instagram. "It feel surreal but the love from my fans make every moment worth it."

The album's full release was preceded by singles "Young and Free," "My Flowers" and "Spin the Block," which is the title track of his 2023 EP and accompanying tour.

Float 2 London is the first full-length project from the rapper, who recently shared his journey undergoing throat surgery.

Along with the album, K Camp dropped off a few music videos, available for watching on his official YouTube.

