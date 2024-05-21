Juicy J drops surprise album, 'Mental Trillness 3'

Juicy J is giving fans some Mental Trillness. The new album, titled Mental Trillness 3, came as a surprise to fans Tuesday, boasting features from Sukihana, Project Pat and more.

Suki appears on a song named in her honor, Pat is featured on "Money Flippa" and Xavier Wolf is on two tracks: "On the Way" featuring idontknowjeffery and "All It Takes."

The 16-track album serves as the sequel to Mental Trillness 2 and brings him closer to releasing seven albums this year.

“I got about 7 albums I’m dropping 2024 I never worked this hard in my life,” he wrote last year on the social platform X. “after this I’m gonna buy a house on the beach let my hair grow all the way out & become a full time hippie ya dig?”

