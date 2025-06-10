Judge in Sean Combs' trial denies defense request for mistrial, addresses juror issue

An issue has arisen with a juror in the federal sex trafficking and racketeering trial of Sean Combs, Judge Arun Subramanian said Tuesday without disclosing what the issue is.

The issue was the subject of a conversation in the robing room Monday among the judge, defense attorney Marc Agnifilo and prosecutor Maurene Comey, a transcript of which is sealed. There was no immediate action taken, and the juror in question remains on the panel.

Also Tuesday morning, Subramanian denied the defense request for a mistrial following testimony last week from Bryana Bongolan, a friend of Cassie Ventura's.

The defense accused prosecutors of knowingly introducing what they said was false testimony by Bongolan, who told the jury that Combs dangled her from the balcony of Ventura’s 17th floor Los Angeles apartment in 2016. The defense argued that hotel receipts put Combs in New York at the time Bongolan testified the incident occurred. After the receipts were presented, Bongolan testified that the incident occurred but that she was unsure of the date.

“This is not fodder for a mistrial. This is the adversarial process at work,” Subramanian said from the bench.

"Jane" is on the witness stand for what is expected to be a dayslong cross-examination.

