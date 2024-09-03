Judge issues preliminary injunction barring Donald Trump from using Isaac Hayes’ music

Looks like Donald Trump will have to stop playing the classic Isaac Hayes-penned track “Hold On (I’m Coming)” at his political rallies.

The Hayes estate sued the Trump campaign in August, demanding they stop using the tune, which Hayes co-wrote with David Porter for Sam & Dave, at rallies. They also sought $3 million to cover licensing fees for the times the song has already been used without permission between 2022 and 2024.

Hayes' son Isaac Hayes III announced on social media that during an emergency hearing held Tuesday, the judge issued a preliminary injunction barring the former president from playing Hayes' music "ever again."

“We are please(d) with the decision by the court and move to the next phase of this lawsuit,” he wrote, thanking their lawyer James L. Walker Jr. and his team “for their hard work achieving the first step in our copyright infringement case against Donald Trump and Donald Trump for President.”

In a video posted to his site, Hayes’ son insisted that the legal matter was “totally not politically motivated.”

But it wasn’t a complete win for the Hayes’ family. Trump’s attorneys told ABC News that the judge did not require them to take down any campaign videos featuring the song that have already been posted.

