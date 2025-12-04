Jonas Brothers star in 'Camp Rock 3' first teaser trailer

Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas attend the Jonas Brothers hand and footprint in cement ceremony at TCL Chinese Theatre on Dec. 3, 2025, in Hollywood, California. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

This is real, this is me, I'm exactly where I'm supposed to be — to watch the teaser trailer for Camp Rock 3.

Disney has released the first teaser trailer for the third film in the Camp Rock franchise. It finds the Jonas Brothers returning as the brothers of the fictional band Connect 3, and will premiere on Disney+ and Disney Channel in summer 2026.

The trailer starts with lines from the first two films — as delivered by Joe Jonas, Demi Lovato, Kevin Jonas and Nick Jonas — playing over scenic shots of the iconic campground, before the song "Wouldn't Change a Thing" from Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam kicks in.

The Jonas Brothers then appear, looking out at the camp's expansive lake. "Music, friendship, memories. We're back," Nick says, before Joe adds, "Exactly where we're supposed to be."

Kevin then adds: "Still no birdhouse."

The teaser also shows off a first look at the new generation of campers who have joined the franchise.

Camp Rock 3 follows Connect 3 as they lose the opening act for their major reunion tour. The band returns to Camp Rock with the hope of discovering the next big thing.

"As campers vie for the chance to open for their favorite band, tensions rise, and friendships are tested, leading to unexpected alliances, revelations and romances," according to an official synopsis.

New cast members in this third film include Liamani Segura as Sage, Malachi Barton as Fletch, Lumi Pollack as Rosie, newcomer Hudson Stone as Desi, Casey Trotter as Cliff, Brooklynn Pitts as Callie and Ava Jean as Madison. Sherry Cola also joins the franchise in the role of Lark.

Veronica Rodriguez directs Camp Rock 3 from a script by Eydie Faye. The Jonas Brothers and Lovato all executive produce the new film, although Lovato will not reprise her role of Mitchie Torres.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.