Jon Batiste announces new album, ﻿'World Music Radio'

Jon Batiste has a new album on the way, one he says is guaranteed to "fill your soul."

Expected out August 18, World Music Radio will combine international sounds with hard-hitting pop songs, serving as a testament to Jon's mission to create community within music. "Isn't all music, in essence, world music?" he asks in a press release.

"This new album will fill your soul, open your heart and stretch your mind while expanding your vision of popular art," Jon said via his Instagram announcement. "We really wanted to re-examine and redefine terms like world music as they exist in the culture..."

The 21-track project features a diverse list of music artists, such as rapper Lil Wayne, Nigerian singer Fireboy DML, jazz legend Kenny G and songwriter Lana Del Rey, who appears on a bonus track.

Jon says he felt "liberated" while creating the expansive album. "There was a lot of joy in making this and it definitely translates to the listening experience, and now to you," he wrote.

World Music Radio follows his critically acclaimed 2021 LP, We Are, which won five Grammy Awards, including the coveted Best Album award.

To accompany the announcement, Jon released the album's first single "Calling Your Name" and dropped the official visualizer, available to watch on YouTube.

For the full track list and to pre-order World Music Radio visit JonBatiste.com.

