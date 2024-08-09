John Legend announces album of sing-alongs and lullabies, 'My Favorite Dream'

John Legend's experience as a father of four will come through in an upcoming project, an album of sing-alongs and lullabies for children and families.

My Favorite Dream will feature nine original songs and three covers of songs from collaborator Fisher-Price. The lead single, "L-O-V-E," features his wife, Chrissy Teigen, son Miles and daughter Luna, who also created the artwork. The video is out now.

"I'm right in the thick of fatherhood," says Legend in a statement. "My parents loved to sing around the house, making up bedtime songs for us and songs to motivate and inspire us. And Chrissy and I also love singing to our kids. We make up little jingles and ditties for them all the time. In our home, music is very important to the way we interact and communicate with them."

After seeing fans' responses to his interpretation of the children's song “Maybe," he says he "decided I wanted to write a whole new children's album.”

“I just took it on as a challenge to write some original lullabies and children's songs that I would want my kids to hear, something we could share with kids and parents all over the world," says Legend.

He adds of the lead single, “Love is the central theme in so much of my life from family to music to philanthropic work to everything I do in business. This song captures the spirit of what I always wanted this album to be. I wrote it as an anthem to celebrate our common humanity and bring a smile to people’s faces. I hope this song is uplifting and inspiring for everyone.”

My Favorite Dream, which is now available to presave, arrives on Aug. 30.

