John Legend to hit the road with A Legendary Christmas tour

By Jamia Pugh

John Legend is set to take his four-piece band, his love of storytelling and his renditions of holiday classics on the road with the recently announced A Legendary Christmas tour.

He spoke to People about the upcoming trek across the states, noting that what he wishes for the tour is to bring "warmth, joy, and a sense of togetherness."

"My hope for these shows is that they feel like a gathering of friends by the fireside," Legend says.

From Dec. 2 to Dec. 19, Legend and his team will travel to 11 states, including California, New Jersey and Pennsylvania. He'll perform familiar holiday tunes included on his 2018 holiday album, A Legendary Christmaslike "Baby, It's Cold Outside" and "Silver Bells."

"Over the years, I've experienced the holidays in so many ways, and each version of me — from my childhood to now as a father — has shaped the way I approach this season," Legend tells People. "I want to share that journey with the audience."

Ticket information for the shows, including presale opportunities, can be found at Johnlegend.com.

