John Legend graces cover of 'People''s 50th anniversary edition, talks wedding, "All of Me" success and more

The year 2013 was a special one for John Legend. It's the year he married Chrissy Teigen and released what's now one of his biggest songs, "All of Me." The singer reflected on both as one of the few Hollywood superstars covering People's 50th special anniversary edition.

John recalled meeting Chrissy, who was cast in 2006 to be in the music video for his song "Stereo," as well as her "infectious laugh." "She just lit up the room. When she met me, I think I was shirtless ironing my own clothes because we didn't have a stylist for the shoot," he says. "It was very low budget. I styled myself, ironed my own clothes. She walked in, and that's how we met. I'm sure she made a joke about that. We just clicked right away."

By 2013, they'd gotten married in Lake Como. Just days before, he shot the video for "All of Me," which wouldn't hit #1 until the following year. "You never know what's going to happen with songs. Obviously it ended up being my biggest song, but it took a long time," he says of the song. "I'm grateful that this song has had this much impact."

Just last year, John and Chrissy returned to Lake Como, where they "recreated the magic of our wedding night" alongside their family, including kids Luna, Miles, Esti and Wren.

John says Miles is a fan of his music but has expanded to another "soulful" voice: Usher. As for Luna, he says she loves female singers like Ariana Grande, Beyoncé, Rihanna and Taylor Swift.

Elsewhere in the interview, John discusses his 2009 Grammy win, his FreeAmerica foundation and shares the advice he'd give a younger Johnny.

The full story's available on People.com.

