John Legend to feature in new MGM+ docuseries 'Words + Music'

It's like MTV Unplugged crossed with VH1 Storytellers— with some new technology added in.
Words + Music, a new TV series based on the Audible audio series of the same name, is coming to MGM+ Nov. 30 and John Legend is among the featured artists.
Like Unplugged and Storytellers, each episode will feature artists sharing the stories behind their most iconic songs, followed by performances of those songs, either solo or with a band. There will also be an immersive video experience, courtesy of a stage that includes a 79-by-80-foot LED screen and 105 motion capture cameras, according to a press release.
