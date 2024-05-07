Joey Bada$$ launching Impact Summit to help guide next generation of leaders

Joey Bada$$ is helping to develop the next generation of leaders. With his newly launched Impact Summit, he's gathered mentors across various industries, including music, sports, fashion and culinary, for a day filled with panels, networking opportunities and more.

Among those who will be in attendance are his Raising Kanan cast mate Malcolm Mays, Cordae, Genius' head of artist relation, Rob Markman, and Carl Lamarre, deputy director of R&B and hip-hop at Billboard. More guests will be announced at a later date.

The Impact Summit is slated for June 1 at a private location in Manhattan. The NYC Department of Youth and Community Development, the NYC Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment and HipHopEd are partners for the event.

The summit is also affiliated with Joey's ImpactMENtorship, a mentorship program for men of color in the U.S. Mentors will provide monthly one-on-one 60-minute sessions in 2024.



"I have been a mentor for Unlock Her Potential, a program founded by my friend Sophia Chang, that provides free mentorship for women of color. When I saw the impact we had on our mentees, I knew I wanted to create something similar for men of color who could benefit from the knowledge and experience of industry experts," Joey said in a statement, per a press release. "When I lectured at Harvard and NYU years ago, I was moved by the curiosity and enthusiasm I saw in the students. ImpactMENtorship is proud to offer one on one guidance to anyone who qualifies, regardless of education level."



