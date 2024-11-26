Jhené Aiko releases 'The Magic Hour Collection' album, featuring career-spanning hits

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Jhené Aiko has compiled some of her signature staples into a new album titled The Magic Hour Collection.

It features 25 songs, including Platinum and multi-Platinum hits "The Worst," "Sativa" feat. Swae Lee, "While We're Young," "None Of Your Concern" feat. Big Sean, "Stay Ready (What a Life)" feat. Kendrick Lamar and "B.S." feat. H.E.R., as well as her latest single, "guidance," now nominated for a Best R&B Performance Grammy.

The Magic Hour Collection acknowledges Jhené's past and prepares fans for the new music she's planning to release soon. It arrives on the 10-year anniversary of her debut album, Souled Out, released on Sept. 9, 2014, and now available on limit-edition vinyl and digital with two bonus songs for her fans.

