Jhené Aiko to be honored at BLACK: Future. Now. Brunch 2024

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

The BLACK: Future. Now. Brunch will return for its third year Sunday, and Jhené Aiko will be honored with the Brilliant Beyond Creative Artistry Award.

"We're super excited to be kicking off BMAC week one by celebrating the future and now of Black excellence," said Jamil Davis, CEO of The Revels Group, who's hosting the event with the Black Music Action Coalition, Amazon Music and Live Nation. "When I started the BFN and the Brunch my mission was to bring together a diverse room to highlight the creatives, executives and thought leaders of tomorrow that are having breakout years, or typically don't get as much shine."

“It’s beautiful and has grown each year," she continued. "I’m ready to have an incredible time! I’m thrilled to honor our 2024 class of BFN awardees, including my dear friend, the incomparable, Jhené Aiko.”

The brunch will take place in LA, with Cash Cobain, Blake Brown-Grakal and Rachelle Jean-Louis aka Victoria Monét's manager also being honored. Cash will receive the Future Phenom Now Award, while Blake will get the L(Eagle) Eye Attorney of the Year Award. Rachelle will be honored with the Executive of the Year Award.

