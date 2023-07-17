Jeremih releases new single "Room" featuring Adekunle Gold & 2 Chainz

Def Jam Recordings

By Jamia Pugh

Jeremih returns with his new single "Room" featuring Nigerian singer Adekunle Gold & rapper 2 Chainz.

The sultry track unites Adekunle's Afrobeats tune with quotable bars from 2 Chainz and the smooth R&B sounds of Jeremih.

"Baby, let's get a room" Jeremih sings.

"Room" comes a few days before Jeremih hits the road as a special guest on 50 Cent's The Final Lap Tour with Busta Rhymes.

Marking the Chicagoan's first song of 2023, "Room" follows "Changes," Jeremih's 2022 release which samples Avant's 2003 "Read Your Mind."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirHOT 105! - Today's R&B and Old School Logo
    View All
    1-888-550-9105
    HOT News

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hot105.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!