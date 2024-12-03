Jennifer Hudson's teenage son contributed to her Christmas album

When Jennifer Hudson was creating and putting together her new Christmas album, she received musical help from someone special — her son.

She spoke to People about how 15-year-old David Otunga Jr., whom she shares with her former partner retired WWE wrestler David Otunga, enjoys the holidays so much that he offered useful tips for her holiday album, The Gift of Love.

"He’s a holiday fanatic just like me. He's been very present within this whole thing," Hudson said. "We would sit by the fireplace, watch holiday movies together. He even went 'Mama, this song right here is my favorite song off of the Christmas album.' Giving his two cents. He's encouraging, he helped me learn different notes."

She added, "Everything is family-oriented, even that process."

The EGOT winner shared this year's holiday plans include traveling to her hometown of Chicago, as they do every year. "We call it 'flying in for Christmas,'" she said.

Hudson also opened up about the importance of giving, noting that David Jr. enjoys helping to put a smile on people's faces.

"He's always looking for gifts to give others," she said. "He's a giver. And that's how he was raised. That's the tradition that's within him. He is very much like me. He loves to see everyone come together and have dinner together, have a good time together and seeing the unity in it all."

Hudson will continue her limited engagement The Gift of Love holiday tour, with the next stops set for Chicago, Los Angeles and Las Vegas.

