Jennifer Hudson joins 'Smash' production team

Jennifer Hudson is adding Broadway producer to her resume.

The multi-hyphenate performer announced on her daytime talk show Thursday that she has joined the producing team of the stage musical adaptation of Smash. Hudson previously guest starred on season 2 of Smash the TV series as Veronica Moore.

"Can't let go? Neither can we," the Smash on Broadway Instagram account posted. "Thrilled to welcome back the unstoppable Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony Award winner @iamjhud, aka Veronica Moore, to the SMASH producing team. The magic continues!"

Hudson will be producing alongside Robert Greenblatt, Neil Meron, and Steven Spielberg.

Smash debuts on Broadway in spring 2025.

