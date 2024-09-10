Jennifer Hudson to be honored at The Elizabeth Taylor Ball to End AIDS gala

Jennifer Hudson's support of those living with HIV and the LGBTQ+ community will be recognized in the fall. She will be honored with the first-ever Elizabeth Taylor Rowdy Activist Award at The Elizabeth Taylor Ball to End AIDS fundraising gala.

Also being honored is Gap Inc. President and CEO Richard Dickson, who will receive The Elizabeth Taylor Commitment to End AIDS Award. Natasha Bedingfield will perform at the event, while model, actress and author Dominique Jackson will take on emcee duties.

Named after the late Elizabeth Taylor, an advocate for people living with HIV/AIDS, The Elizabeth Taylor Ball to End AIDS gala will take place Sept. 26, featuring a live auction, seated dinner and a look at The Elizabeth Taylor Archive.

Days before, J. Hud will grace television screens with the return of her talk show. She teased it on her Instagram Monday, sharing photos of her on set. "Season 3 is just ONE WEEK away!" she wrote in the caption. "We're beyond excited to return to the Happy Place, and what better way to kick things off than with our incredible friend @sarahjakesroberts by our side?"

She continued, "Get ready for a season full of joy, inspiration and unforgettable moments."

