Jeezy opens up on trauma & more in sit-down with Nia Long; watch the trailer

Fresh off the release of his surprise double album, I Might Forgive... But I Don't Forget, Jeezy is gearing up to deliver more to fans with a tell-all conversation featuring actress Nia Long.

In the teaser clip shared to Instagram and YouTube Monday, the Grammy-nominated rapper seems to address personal life struggles, including trauma, betrayal and imposter syndrome.

"Your truth will set you free, but not until it's finished with you," Jeezy captioned the post.

He also seemingly addresses his recent divorce from Jeannie Mai — "Real n***** don't cheat," Jeezy says in the preview.

Long, might, too, address her relationship status, among other intimate details, after her public separation from her longtime partner, Ime Udoka.

"Going through your trials and tribulations, are you okay?" Jeezy asks of the actress.

I Might Forgive... But I Don't Forget a conversation with Jay "Jeezy" Jenkins & Nia Long drops November 7 at 6 p.m. ET on YouTube.

