Jeannie Mai speaks publicly for first time following reports of divorce from Jeezy

Jeannie Mai's first public message since she made countless headlines for her divorce from Jeezy is simple: Healing is essential.

After posting nothing but fashion-related pictures and video to Instagram since the relationship news, she seemingly addressed her separation, writing in a note, "Sometimes you need to just take break and disconnect."

"To heal," she added.

The handwritten message follows the September filing by Jeezy, who requested to end the union after two years. Court documents obtained by ABC News said the two had already been separated and that they signed a prenuptial agreement.

Just a week before the filing, Mai celebrated Jeezy for making the New York Times Best Seller list with his memoir, Adversity for Sale: Ya Gotta Believe.

Mai shared a sweet video to Instagram of their daughter, Monaco, giving thanks to God for her dad's accomplishment.

"Today I celebrate a remarkable milestone achieved by my husband," Mai captioned her post.

